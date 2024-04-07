Travis Kelce Will Stay in LA Over Coachella Amid Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity Production: Reports

Travis Kelce is making headlines not just for his on-field prowess but also for his unexpected pivot into the world of television. Amid the bustling festival season and the anticipation surrounding Coachella, Kelce is making a bold choice to stay in Los Angeles.

This decision isn't driven by a preference for city life over the desert's allure but by a commitment to his burgeoning career in entertainment, specifically his role in the Prime Video reboot of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? This decision underscores a significant moment in Kelce's career, illustrating his dedication to exploring new avenues beyond the NFL.

According to reports from PEOPLE and Variety, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is set to host a revamped version of the beloved game show, now titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? This new iteration of the show, which originally aired in 2007, promises a refreshing twist by featuring celebrities in place of the traditional child contestants, offering audiences a unique blend of entertainment and education.

The show’s innovative format, which substitutes the original child contestants with celebrities, is poised to offer a fresh take on the beloved series. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, is heading up a new game show series that features a classic premise — with a slight twist.

While the specifics of the show's production schedule have not been disclosed, it is clear that Kelce's dedication to his new role as a host has necessitated a temporary shift in focus from his usual off-season activities, including attending music festivals like Coachella. Travis Kelce said last month, "I am a Coachella guy. I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point. I'm not sure if I'll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule's filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here."

"The insider added that production has started already and the filming is why Kelce has been in Los Angeles for so long," as per People. Kelce's venture into the realm of television hosting is seen as a natural extension of his dynamic personality.

Kelce's foray into television hosting is not a leap but a calculated step that aligns with his recent endeavors in entertainment. He previously charmed viewers as the host of Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and starred in the reality dating show Catching Kelce on E! in 2016.

In Kelce's own words, the move to television is a thrilling new challenge. "It was an experience that was like nothing else that I've ever gone through," Kelce said about his experience hosting Saturday Night Live, reflecting on the joy and fulfillment he finds in engaging with audiences in new ways.

