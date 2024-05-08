Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about same s-x forepl-y scene in series; says her character Fareedan was fluid

Sonakshi Sinha is winning hearts with her portrayal of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recently released web show Heeramandi. Sinha plays the character of a woman whose sole purpose in life is to destroy the killers of her mother Rehana. However, the sexuality of Sonakshi’s character has become the internet’s new point of discussion.

Was Sonakshi Sinha’s Heeramandi character queer?

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the Lootera actress opens up on one of the scenes where she engages in a forepl-y with her maid. This was something that SLB didn’t explore in an extended screentime but the curious internet wondered if she was on the bright side of sexuality and gender spectrum.

Sonakshi wondered that because Fareedan was sold off at the age of 9 then it might be that she absolutely hated men. “It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid. It’s just a very vast world and sir has tapped into different aspects of it in small ways”, Sonakshi added.

This is not the first time Sanjay Leela Bhansali has touched the surface of queer representation in his movies. Ranveer Singh’s character in SLB’s Padmaavat was also bisexual. Remember his conversations with Jim Sarbh’s character in the movie?

Coming back to Sonakshi, then the actress also spoke about taking home the memories of Heeramandi in the form of a saree she wore in the song Tilasmi Baahein saree. “I kept it. I told myself that I had to have it and I requested sir if I could keep it. The song turned out to be so special”, Sonakshi concluded.

For the unversed, Sonakshi’s sequin saree with a hand-embroidered blouse in Tilasmi Baahein was crafted by designer duos Rimple and Harpreet.

