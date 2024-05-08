Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Hanuman tries to prove his devotion for Shri Ram in front of Sita Maa

Shrimad Ramayan has turned out to be one of the best renditions of the Hindu epic. The show which opened to great word of mouth is now taking an interesting turn. In the coming episodes of the mythological tale, viewers will witness Mata Sita asking Lord Hanuman to describe Shri Ram in order to prove that he is his devotee. The Monkey God will then share an impressive account of Ram.

Shrimad Ramayan features Prachi Bansal and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Sita and Hanuman respectively.

Hanuman’s praises Lord Ram

The latest teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Sita Maa saying to Hanuman that if he is a true devotee of Lord Ram, he will have to prove it by illustrating about Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman asks Sita Maa to forgive him as he cannot elucidate about Lord Ram that she knows about. Instead, he agrees to describe Lord Ram whom he got to know about in the past few months.

Beginning with his praises on Prince Ram, in Hindi, Hanuman states, "I don't know about Shri Ram, who made you wear the jewelry, I know Prabhu Ram who looks at your broken jewelry multiple times in a day. He tries to find his Sita in that bundle. Sometimes he touches your anklet, sometimes your bangles. I know Shri Ram whose tears have an image of his Sita and he who remains awake for the entire night. I don't know about Prabh Ram who picked up Mahashiv bow, but he who keeps sharpening his weapons to fight the one who abducted you."

The caption of the promo reads, “भक्त हनुमान का करुण गान, कैसे हैं माता सीता के राम। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Devotee Hanuman’s compassionate song, how is Mother Sita’s Ram. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses several captivating chapters from Ramayan. The show has received a tremendous response from the audience. Its success can be attributed to its visuals and casting.

Starring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles, the epic tale is backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastika Production

