Heads of State: Priyanka Chopra practices fighting, does squats with daughter Malti Marie in wrap-up post; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Heads of State. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena in the action comedy. After a short trip to India recently, Priyanka was engrossed in the shooting of the film in France.

Priyanka has now shared a special post after she wrapped up the movie. She offered a peek into her playful fight practice and workout session with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra’s wrap-up post for Heads of State features cute glimpses of Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a wrap-up post for her movie Heads of State. The video was a compilation of her experience on the sets and some special moments with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

One shot featured the crew members of the film adoring Malti. Another image captured the little girl as she sat on Priyanka's lap while the actress got her hair done. Priyanka was seen playfully stick-fighting with Malti and doing squats while carrying her daughter in her arms. The post also included some pictures of Priyanka taken against a picturesque view.

In the caption, Priyanka announced, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always..”

Discussing her experience and expressing gratitude, Priyanka penned, “This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honor to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

After Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra is now looking forward to shooting for The Bluff. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup.

