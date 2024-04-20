Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift Reportedly Referenced Fernando Alonso in Her TTPD Album; Here's How

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a while now. On Friday, the singer released her album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which references Fernando Alonso.

Taylor Swift dropped her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on 19th April. The Album certainly has multiple mentions of her current boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce. Apart from that, there are also a few songs about her ex-boyfriend. Another big name that has made fans crazy is the F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

Swift’s History With Fernando Alonso

In April, rumors started to spread about a potential relationship between Swift and Alonso. The two icons of their field went through a breakup at a similar time. The musician parted ways with Joe Alwyn after a six-year relationship, which left the fans reeling. The Spanish driver did cut ties with Andrea Schlager.

Some Spanish magazines started to write about the probable romance between the two stars. A post read that the TS and F1 driver Fernando Alonso have been seeing each other for some weeks now, but nothing serious has come up yet.

Which Taylor Swift songs have referenced Alonso?

Swift sings, “Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did/ I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch / Then ran and hid.” in her song “iamgonnagetyouback.” The song is a part of the album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

It didn’t take long for Swifties to figure out who she talks about in this verse. They claimed that this verse is about Swift’s rumored relationship with Alonso, a driver for team Aston Martin since last year. The verse is evidence that Swift knew about the rumor all along. It is also a possibility that she actually had a fling with the F1 driver. 

Although everyone was talking about the past fling, some quipped that the two of them were friends. Another user posted that the Swift is an Alonso stan. The truth is yet to come to the surface. Who do you think Taylor Swift has referenced in the song ‘iamgonnagetyouback’ and why? Let us know below. 

