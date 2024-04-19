Did Taylor Swift Refer to Travis Kelce’s Flirty Interview From 2016 in New TTPD Album Song? EXPLORE

Taylor Swift, iconic singer and songwriter, released her new album titled The Tortured Poets Department on 19th April 2024. The megastar had announced the album after winning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in February. The album has 16 songs and features Post Malone along with Florence and the Machine. It contains multiple citations of NFL star Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s interview reference in TTPD

Most of the songs of TTPD mention the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl champion has been dating Swift since last summer. The couple made some appearances together in NFL 2023. Kelce celebrated his Super Bowl victory with the pop icon.

It was expected that Kelce would be an integral element of Swift's songs. The 3-time Super Bowl winner gave an interview in 2016 on AfterBuzz TV. He was asked to play "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry as his three options. Kelce responded that it was messed up since he didn't want to kill any of them. Finally, he chose to kill Ariana, Kiss Taylor Swift, and Marry Katy Perry.

Nearly 8 years later, Kelce has fulfilled his wish. The couple has been kissing each other in public on many occasions. It didn’t take long for fans to figure out that Taylor Swift used answers from that interview in her song.

Which TTPD song features Kelce’s interview response?

In the song “So High School”, Taylor sings, “Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? (Kill me)/It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three)”. It is being speculated that the superstar took inspiration from the 2016 interview.

The song also talks about Kelce’s Pro football career and other instances from their dating life. Kelce once told a magazine that he is amazed by Swift’s smartness. He might be witnessing how smart Taylor Swift can be with her lyrics in this new album.

