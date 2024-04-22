Tyreek Hill REVEALS How Chiefs’ First Super Bowl Win Without Him Was a Hardblow Experience for the WR

Before joining the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was with the Kansas City Chiefs. After getting into the Dolphins, watching his former team win the Super Bowl was tough for the wide receiver. In fact, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, the wide receiver went as far away from football as possible.

Tyreek Hill Shares Experience Watching Chiefs Win Super Bowls Post His Departure

In 2019, Tyreek Hill got the chance to become part of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. But just before the 2022 season, the wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins. That season, the Chiefs went ahead winning the Super Bowl, and it was definitely a hard hit for the wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill recently made a star appearance on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast and talked about watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2022. "The first year that they went, me and my wife, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me," Tyreek Hill said.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Gets Into Podcasting Amidst Heated Online Controversy With Caitlin Clark; DETAILS on First Episode

The wide receiver and his wife decided to go to Tokyo. "I don't want to look at no game; I don't want to look at nothing. She was like, 'Babe, let's just go to Tokyo, let's just get away from it, and let's do our thing," Dolphins' wide receiver explained.

But that was just the first year away from the team he was drafted by in the 2016 NFL Draft. The following year, Tyreek Hill watched the whole game. "The second year, this year when they won, I watched the whole game. "I was like, 'Y'all gotta win this thing.' You feel me? I'm cool now. But the first year, it was kind of hard, trying to get over that hump of seeing the guys do their thing out there," the wide receiver admitted.

'On Track to Make His Own History': Tom Brady ENDS GOAT Debate vs Patrick Mahomes With THIS Hot Take on Chiefs QB

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, beating the San Francisco 49ers by 25-22. As for Hill, he had a great year with the Dolphins. The star wide receiver had 1799 career-best receiving yards last season and could have crossed 2000 yards if it wasn't for the ankle injury.