Antonio Brown Gets Into Podcasting Amidst Heated Online Controversy With Caitlin Clark; DETAILS on First Episode

Antonio Brown isn't just well-known for being an excellent NFL player but also one of the most controversial ones. The former NFL star goes unnoticed for his social media controversies and provoking tweets. Amidst his online controversial image, Antonio Brown recently launched his podcast.

Antonio Brown's Recent Podcast Venture Amidst Caitlin Clark Controversy

Antonio Brown recently launched his digital venture CTESPN Network along with his new podcast called CTESPN Pod. In the first episode of the CTESPN Pod, Tyreek Hill made a guest appearance. The timing of Brown's podcast is very interesting.

The former NFL star has recently gone viral on the internet for the wrong reasons. While fans are happy about his new podcast, the controversy around Caitlin Clark hasn't gone unnoticed. Brown recently made some controversial comments on the rising basketball start.

"She looks like she keeps it hairy. REPEATED. When did a Bush become a bad thing. Did we cancel the Bush? Make Bushes Great Again," Brown said in one of his tweets. Brown's tweets got him into trouble with some fans, but he continued his beef with Caitlin Clark.

Antonio Brown's comments led Caitlin Clark to block him on Twitter. The former wide receiver took a screenshot of the same and posted it on his X account, adding to the ongoing controversy. "Blocked by Cousin It," Brown wrote in his tweet.

Even though the controversy appears to have faded, considering the Browns have stopped posting about Caitlin Clark, since he's into the podcasting business now, he might take the beef to a broader audience now. Do you think Brown would use his podcast to get into the spotlight more often?