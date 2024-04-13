The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a stunning comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, April 12. Initially, the Spurs were down by a major margin, trailing by 17 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. This deficit seemed insurmountable against a strong Denver Nuggets team.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was a key factor in the comeback. He finished the game with a stat line of 34 points, 5 three-pointers, 12 reb ounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. His scoring and rebounding helped chip away at the lead, while his defensive presence disrupted the Nuggets' offense.

The Spurs didn't give up and kept fighting until the final buzzer. They clawed their way back into the game with a series of key baskets, defensive stops, and hustle plays. The climax came down to the final seconds. With the score tied, the Spurs got the ball in the hands of reserve guard Devonte Graham. He rose to the occasion, hitting a clutch jump shot with just 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock to seal the improbable victory for San Antonio.

This win was a major upset for the Spurs, who currently hold one of the worst records in the NBA.

Now, Nate Duncan, who is the host of Dunc'd On Basketball Podcast and also a Spurs insider, mentions that Victor Wembanyama had a strong desire to go up against reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic ahead of the San Antonio versus Denver NBA game.

Generational Talent vs Reigning MVP: Victor Wembanyama vs Nikola Jokic

Victor Wembanyama is considered a generational talent. Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, is already established as one of the best players in the NBA. Victor has a combination of size (7'3" with an incredible wingspan), athleticism, and shooting ability. Nikola is known for his passing skills, basketball IQ, and ability to control the game despite not being the most physically imposing center.

Are the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs in the Playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets are in the playoffs, but the San Antonio Spurs are not. The regular season is over, and the playoff teams have been decided. The Denver Nuggets clinched a playoff spot earlier in the season. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs had a rough season and, unfortunately, did not qualify for the playoffs. They also finished with one of the worst records in the NBA.