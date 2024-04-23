Victor Wembanyama and Trae Young To Link Up at Spurs? NBA Insider Opens Up on Trade Rumor

Trae Young is one player in the NBA who will make any top team if his stats are to be taken into consideration. However, according to Kurt Helin, the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly not interested in a trade for the point guard as they don’t see him as a perfect fit for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are looking to build their franchise for the future by keeping the Frenchman in the center of the rebuild.

If Helin is to be believed, the Spurs are more interested in their former player and teammate of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray. Murray played for Spurs between 2016-2022.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green Showers Praise on Victor Wembanyama Before Hinting at His NBA Retirement with Bold Statement

What did Stein report?

According to Marc Stein, the Spurs are looking more toward signing Chris Paul from the Golden State Warriors if he decides to leave them. Stein stated, "A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio. Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Paul may become a free agent following his one-year stint with the Warriors if Golden State fails to cash in on his $30 million player option for the 2024–25 campaign by June 28. The veteran might be Wembanyama's ideal match because of his experience.



Advertisement

Pairing up Young and Murray didn’t work for Atlanta

When the Hawks paired Young and Murray together, they had high hopes for the duo but that didn’t work out for them. The Hawks could reach the playoffs only once and that too they were eliminated after the first round. The Hawks ended this campaign with a 41-41-win loss record.

ALSO READ: Watch: Victor Wembanyama Scores 17 Points in 3-Minute Stretch Against Nuggets