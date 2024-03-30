Shaquille O'Neal's rookie season with the Orlando Magic in 1992–1993 was one of the greatest in Basketball history. On February 16, 1993, the clear number-one pick from LSU put up a monster performance of 46 points and 21 rebounds, which is quite an impressive statistic for a rookie.

Now, 31 years later, Spurs' rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has made another history by achieving the first 40-point, 20-rebound game in the NBA game against the New York Knicks. It makes him very likely to become Rookie of the Year for the 2023–2024 season.

This is not the first time Victor Wembanyama has matched Shaquille O'Neal's records. Considering his first five games in the NBA Season 2023-2024, Wembanyama recorded 85 points, 35 rebounds, and 10 blocks in November 2023. Victor's performance made him the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the first player to achieve such a statistic since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992.

Shaquille O'Neal picked Victor Wembanyama’s Name for Rookie of the Year 2024



In January 2024, on ‘Inside the Crew,’ Los Angeles Lakers veteran Shaquille O'Neal chose Victor Wembanyama over Chet Holmgren for NBA Rookie of the Year 2024.

"It has to go to Victor. Teamwise, Chet playing on a great team; Spurs are not great. But the in the individual is a slight edge to Victor," O'Neal said, considering both individual statistics and team records.

How Did NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama Echoing Shaquille O’Neal’s Talent?

Once the NBA posted the news on their X account, basketball fan reactions started pouring in.

“The next face of the league. Yall can shut all those other conversations down,” commented one fan.

“Best rookie of all time,” wrote another.

“20 REBOUNDS IS INSANE,” read a third comment.

“Better than LeBron ever was,” responded a fan with zero filter.

“Future GOAT,” read a fifth comment.

Victor Wembanyama’s Other Notable Occurrences in the 2023-2024 NBA Season