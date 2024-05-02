Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot with each other on April 25 in Mumbai. The couple surrounded themselves with family members and close friends as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives. After sharing some candid and love-filled moments from her wedding ceremony, the actress has treated fans with an inside video from their phera ceremony.

Capturing the essence of tradition and elegance, the video has the newlyweds exuding regal vibes and looking like a match made in heaven.

Arti Singh dazzles in a pink saree

Ever since Arti Singh announced her marriage to businessman Dipak Chauhan, the actress actively shared pictures and videos of her pre-wedding festivities and marriage ceremony. Earlier, in the day on May 2, the Bigg Boss 13 fame dropped a video on her Instagram handle giving a peek into her traditional wedding ceremony and phera ritual.

In the video, Arti is seen radiating charm in a baby pink saree. Her traditional jewelry added a layer of allure to her overall look. The red dupatta that she wore with the pink saree complemented her look. On the other hand, Dipak looked no less than a royal prince witnessing his dream turn into reality.

Look at the video here:

The clip also shows Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan performing wedding rituals in the presence of their families. One of the moments feels emotional as it captures the Bigg Boss 13 fame getting teary-eyed as her journey of togetherness with Dipak begins. Further, we see the families clapping joyously during the 'mangalsutra' ritual. As the duo take pheras, the attendees shower them with rose petals.

Fans reaction

As soon as the Waaris actress shared the beautiful clip on her social media handle, fans expressed their joy and happiness for the newlyweds in the comment section. One of her admirers wrote, "Happiness and love in aarti eyes clearly visible." Another fan mentioned, "The way arti cry during sindoor and Mangal sootra....that moments speechless." A comment read, "Perfect couple perfect choice both of you."

