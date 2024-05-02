Are Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal not on good terms? Latter reveals why they haven't reunited after Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal are two of the biggest names in the Punjabi industry. The actors enjoy a massive fan base worldwide and have worked together in a movie titled Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya. The movie was indeed a gigantic hit and won the hearts of their fans. But after that, the duo never shared the screen space again.

There were rumors of a rift between the two. In a recent interview, Gippy Grewal finally decided to break the silence on the rift rumors.

Producers can't afford Gippy Grewal and Diljit Dosanjh in same movie

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Gippy Grewal finally broke the silence on the rumors about the rift with Diljit Dosanjh. He recalled, "I remember we were in Punjab for an award show, and Gurdas Maan was performing on stage. He stopped his performance just to say that we were looking good sitting together and that we shouldn’t fight and shouldn’t listen to what people were saying. We were shocked to hear him say this because there was nothing like that. After that, Diljit went on stage and cleared that there was nothing like that." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He further added, "What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees, and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn’t afford both of us. Because of this, we never got to work together, and people think that we aren’t working together."

Advertisement

Gippy Grewal lauds Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila

Recently, Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal also discussed attending Amar Singh Chamkila's akhadas as a child and admitted that every great Punjabi musician had performed Chamkila's songs on stage at some point.

In an interview with Film Companion, praising Imtiaz Ali's movie and the star cast, Gippy added, "Leave Diljit aside, even the rest of the people; he looked for such great people." Gippy stated that all famous Punjabi singers, including himself and Diljit Dosanjh, had performed Chamkila's songs on stage and that if anyone claims otherwise, "they are lying." He also revealed that he has recorded several of Chamkila's songs.

ALSO READ: Gippy Grewal recalls attending Amar Singh Chamkila’s akhada as kid; says every famous Punjabi singer once sang his songs