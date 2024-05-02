MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting the love of the viewers. The show witnessed its first eviction in the last episode. Dr. Niharica Porwal, Rahul Dayma, and Nidhi Goel got dumped in the previous dome session.

The upcoming week's episodes are going to be quite exciting and fiery. Along with challenges, there will be fights and a major revelation. Harsh Arora and Digvijay Rathee will be seen arguing with each other, while Sunny Leone will reveal an unexplored place in the villa this season.

Harsh Arora and Digvijay Rathee's fight

As per the new promo of the show, Digvijay Rathee from the Ex-isle Villa and the first Ideal Match male contestant, Harsh Arora, can be seen getting into an argument. While Digvijay asked Harsh not to say things when he didn't understand the game, Harsh retorted by asking him not to get into his bad books, or he might remove him from the game anytime.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone unveiled The Love Den in Splitsvilla X5.

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5 here:

Sunny Leone revealed that for the first time in MTV Splitsvilla X5, there's a new area that is going to be unveiled, which is called The Love Den. The couples in love can visit the place and spend quality time. The space is a cozy set-up with romantic lights and lit candles, enabling the couples to unwind from the stress of the show and indulge in some romantic moments. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

The first challenge in the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will have contestants being blindfolded while they'll have to guess the other contestants by their smell, touch, and voice. It will be exciting to see which couple would qualify to play the physical task this week.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Arica Porwal on Kashish connecting with Abhishek: 'Can't expect loyalty from cheap b*****s'