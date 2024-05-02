MTV Splitsvilla X5: Sunny Leone makes big announcement; Digvijay Rathee and Harsh Arora get into an argument
In the upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay Rathee will be seen in an argument with Harsh Arora, while Sunny Leone will make the big announcement.
MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting the love of the viewers. The show witnessed its first eviction in the last episode. Dr. Niharica Porwal, Rahul Dayma, and Nidhi Goel got dumped in the previous dome session.
The upcoming week's episodes are going to be quite exciting and fiery. Along with challenges, there will be fights and a major revelation. Harsh Arora and Digvijay Rathee will be seen arguing with each other, while Sunny Leone will reveal an unexplored place in the villa this season.
Harsh Arora and Digvijay Rathee's fight
As per the new promo of the show, Digvijay Rathee from the Ex-isle Villa and the first Ideal Match male contestant, Harsh Arora, can be seen getting into an argument. While Digvijay asked Harsh not to say things when he didn't understand the game, Harsh retorted by asking him not to get into his bad books, or he might remove him from the game anytime.
Meanwhile, Sunny Leone unveiled The Love Den in Splitsvilla X5.
Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5 here:
Sunny Leone revealed that for the first time in MTV Splitsvilla X5, there's a new area that is going to be unveiled, which is called The Love Den. The couples in love can visit the place and spend quality time. The space is a cozy set-up with romantic lights and lit candles, enabling the couples to unwind from the stress of the show and indulge in some romantic moments.
More about the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5
The first challenge in the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will have contestants being blindfolded while they'll have to guess the other contestants by their smell, touch, and voice. It will be exciting to see which couple would qualify to play the physical task this week.
