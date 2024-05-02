R Madhavan aka Maddy looks unbelievable at 53; revamps the idea of ageing like fine wine

R Madhavan has been ruling the film industry for nearly three decades now. He is one of the very few actors to have achieved pan-Indian appeal. Madhavan has appeared in films from 7 different languages predominantly in Hindi and Tamil.

From Farhan Qureshi in 3 Idiots to Vanraj Kashyap in the very recent blockbuster Shaitaan, R Madhavan has been successful in delivering spectacular performances for all movie buffs. Apart from his on-screen presence, Maddy is often the center of attraction because of his dashing looks. From his youthful charm to his present macho self, his infectious smile has remained constant throughout these years.

With over 4 million followers on Instagram and 3 million followers on X, Madhavan often provides a sneak peek about his life on social media along with funny and quirky captions. The Vikram Vedha actor enjoys the love and attention he gets on social media. In an interview, he said,' I don't put up a picture that makes me feel very entitled, but I like to put things that make people happy'.

R Madhavan’s oh-so-handsome video

On a related note, Maddy’s recent Instagram story where he is seen gushing over the scenic beauty of Antalya in Turkey has gone viral. In the short video, he is spotted in a black outfit along with geeky specs that enhance his looks. With his chiseled face, subtle hints of grey in his hair, and well-maintained stubble, Madhvan exudes an undeniable charm that captivates admirers everywhere especially all ladies. With looks to die for, it's almost unbelievable that Madhavan will turn 54 this year. He has indeed revamped the idea of aging like fine wine.

R Madhavan’s upcoming project

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika Saravanan in a negative role. His brilliant performance in the film has garnered praise from all film critics and audiences.

Maddy will next be seen in Shankara with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey. The film focuses on a lawyer's battle against British rule to uncover the role of Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O'Dwyer in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’, by Chettur Sankaran Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat & wife Pushpa Palat.

