Victor Wembanyama Once Declined Drake’s Invite to Go on Stage Because His Teammates Couldn’t Join; NBA Insider Reveals

Victor Wembanyama, the rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, showcased not just his exceptional skills on the court during his debut NBA season but also his remarkable humility off the court.

In a surprising turn of events, Wembanyama declined an invitation from the renowned music artist Drake to join him on stage during a concert in 2023. Surprisingly, it was only uncovered when NBA insider JJ Redick sat with Carmelo Anthony on his podcast ‘7PM in Brooklyn’.

During his time at the podcast, Redick said, “There was a Drake concert in Austin and he got asked to come up on stage because Drake was doing that with a bunch of NBA guys this offseason. And Wemby was like: Can my teammates come up on stage with me? Because they are going to be at the concert with me. And Drake’s camp was like: No. And he’s like: Then I don’t want to do it … What 19-year-old kid doesn’t want to go up on stage with Drake?”

Victor Wembanyama Says He is Immune to Distractions

Victor Wembanyama says that he can stay focused on basketball and not get distracted by things like parties or alcohol. This dedication is impressive, considering he's only 20 years old and already playing exceptionally well.

His determination to stay focused bodes well for his future in the NBA, and it's great news for the Spurs. Fans and the team alike can look forward to seeing how far he can go in his career if he keeps up this level of commitment and skill.

However, it was not just mere assertion from the young Frenchman, it is backed by a remarkable rookie season performance, where he averaged an impressive 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists that too with 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals every game.

His exceptional performance, coupled with his steadfast resolve to navigate the perils of fame and fortune depicts his potential for unprecedented growth and impact within the NBA or may be the next big thing in the NBA, who knows.

