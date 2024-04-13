New York Knicks was leading by two points, and just 4.1 seconds were left on the clock. Thus, the Brooklyn Nets were desperately looking for a steal. And that is when Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was shoved by Nets guard Cam Thomas. The hard shove by Thomas falls into the category of an intentional foul to stop the clock.

Before things turned wild, OG Anunoby, the Nets forward, took offense to the aggressive foul on Jalen Brunson. Anunoby likely felt Cam Thomas' move was a dirty play.

The NBA officials called a personal foul on Cam Thomas for the contact and a technical foul for the unwanted roughness. Interestingly, OG Anunoby was also issued a technical foul. It is possibly because of approaching Thomas in a confrontational way.

Consequently, it resulted in a tense situation in the court. Players from both the Knicks and Nets started pushing and shoving. Jalen Brunson, however, stayed calm. His computer led him to sink both his free throws to secure the Knicks' win with 111-107.

Why did Cam Thomas Shove Jalen Brunson?

Well, it was a late-game situation with the New York Knicks leading by two and only seconds remaining. Thus, Thomas could stop the play and give the Brooklyn Nets a chance to steal the ball or set up a last-second play by committing a hard foul. Secondly, Thomas might have reacted impulsively because the Nets were down by a small margin and the NBA game was slipping away

Are the New York Knicks in the Playoffs?

YES! The New York Knicks are in the playoffs. The NBA team punched for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs earlier this week. This is the New York Knicks’ second consecutive playoff appearance. The last time they achieved this feat was in 2011-2013. Apparently, the Knicks are currently fighting for a higher seed. Also, they are looking for a chance to have a home-court advantage in the first round.

Are the Brooklyn Nets in the Playoffs?

No, the Brooklyn Nets are not in the playoffs. Experts predict they won't even make it to the play-in tournament, which is the final chance for teams on the cusp of the playoffs to qualify. Their current record puts them behind other teams vying for those spots.