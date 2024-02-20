Watch: LeBron James gets Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic to laugh in viral clip from 2024 NBA All-Star Game

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, LeBron James, the superstar from the Los Angeles Lakers, had a light-hearted moment with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

The trio were found enjoying James's self-deprecating humor on the bench.

James, who is 39 years old, generated laughter by making age-related jokes. He laughingly claimed that his initial stint as an All-Star was in 1968, playing alongside renowned names like Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, and Julius Erving.

Jokic, aged 29, leaned towards Doncic over George to be closer amidst the amusement. The former has shared a special camaraderie with Doncic throughout the All-Star Weekend.

Doncic, on the other hand, was taken aback briefly by James's joke before he, too, joined the fun. These players, who were on the losing West side, animatedly interacted throughout the game.

These shared moments of mirth are quite typical during the All-Star Weekend, where usual opponents team up for a game annually. In the previous year's Western Conference Finals, Jokic was pitted against James, with the Nuggets outperforming the Lakers in four games.

There could be a chance for them to face off again in the upcoming postseason.

Anthony Davis Discusses Playing with Jokic and Luka Doncic

Following the All-Star game, Anthony Davis shared his experiences with the media, expressing his joy of sharing a team with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. These two were indeed his favorite co-players from the event.

"Jokic and Luka," Davis revealed about his preferred colleagues. "They are both comical, with their humor being genuinely amusing.

It felt extraordinary to observe their gameplay from a teammate's perspective. While I relished being on the court with everyone, those two particularly stood out."

For the weekend, Jokic and Doncic appeared as close as long-separated siblings, who've also been best friends, their infectious humor and fun-loving acts resonated both on the court and with the audience watching from home.

However, it’s worth recognizing that despite Davis’ enjoyment of playing with Doncic and Jokic, it doesn't insinuate any immediate plans of him to pursue a joint venture with them.

NBA enthusiasts often tend to overreact to innocent remarks, thereby causing unnecessary speculation. Contrarily, the idea of Jokic and Doncic playing together seems a more plausible narrative.

