NBA All Star 2024 Game: Who Won MVP, Top Three-Point Scorer, Most Points and Rebound? Find Out

The team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo triumphed over the West with a score of 211-186, setting a record as the highest-scoring All-Star Game in NBA history, during Sunday's match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It was also a historic moment for the Eastern Conference, becoming the inaugural team to go beyond the 200-point threshold.

LeBron James, captain of the West, delivered 8 points in 14 minutes. Despite an impressive slam dunk assisted by Luka Dončić in the opening quarter, an ankle injury restricted his performance.

Still, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers made history by participating in his 20th All-Star game.

After six years of a playground-style draft system, led by two captains, the All-Star Game reembraced the traditional East-West format this season.

During the previous format, James clinched victories in all but one game.

NBA All Star 2024 MVP

With a prominent performance, Damian Lillard spearheaded the East, scoring 39 points, which included two shots from half-court.

As a result of his outstanding effort, he received the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, marking his first win in his eight All-Star appearances.

In a historical achievement, Lillard became the inaugural player in the NBA to simultaneously win the 3-point Contest and the All-Star Game MVP in a single year.

After triumphing in the 3-point contest, he narrowly defeated Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the crucial final round.

This victory positions Lillard alongside basketball greats like Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Glen Rice, and Larry Bird, as one of the few who earned both honors throughout their professional careers.

In addition to these accolades, Lillard is the fifth player to secure the All-Star Game MVP in his premier season with a new team, rookies excluded.

Moreover, he is the 20th player to be crowned All-Star MVP while actively playing under his coach during the respective season.

In this case, his coach was Doc Rivers from Milwaukee, who managed the East Conference team. Under Rivers' guidance, the East Conference chalked the highest score in the 73-year history of the All-Star game.

Most Points Scored

In the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Karl-Anthony Towns pulled off an extraordinary performance by scoring 50 points for the Western Conference All-Stars within just 28 minutes of playtime.

Despite the team's loss, his feat placed him in the elite rank of only four players in NBA All-Star Game history to notch up at least 50 points.

This laudable performance from Towns exhibited his scoring prowess and firmly established him as one of the league's leading players.

The previous season witnessed Jayson Tatum smashing the record for most points in an All-Star Game, stunning everyone with 55 points.

Most Three-Point Scorer

In the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Tyrese Haliburton hit the most three-pointers, successfully making eight of his nine attempts.

Playing for his Indiana Pacers home crowd, Haliburton totaled 32 points, commencing 5-for-5, with all shots coming from beyond the arc.

The record for the highest number of three-pointers in a single NBA All-Star Game remains with Stephen Curry who butchered Team Durant East with 16 three-pointers on February 20, 2022.

Most Rebound

Tyrese Haliburton topped the rebound stats for players in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game despite not starting the second half due to a left ankle injury, pulling down a total of seven rebounds. Damian Lillard was close behind with six.

Bob Pettit still holds the record for the most rebounds in a single NBA All-Star Game, having secured an impressive 27 rebounds back on January 16, 1962.

This year, the NBA chose to ditch the captains' draft format of recent times, opting instead for the classic East vs. West gameplay.

The Elam Ending format was also done away with in favor of a standard 48-minute game.

But neither change had any palpable impact on the game's intensity, which was still undeniably high-octane, featuring lots of scoring opportunities but very little in the way of defense.

