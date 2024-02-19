Top 5 highest-scoring NBA All-Star Games of all time?

The 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star Game took place on February 18, 2024, at Indianapolis, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, pitting the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.

The climax of the game saw the Eastern Conference emerge victorious.

Damian Lillard achieved the esteemed accolade of MVP for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, making history as the first-ever player to secure a win in both the 3-point Contest and the All-Star Game MVP in the same year.

The NBA announced the reserves for the All-Star Game on February 1, 2024, followed by the revelation of the starters on January 25, 2024.

For the 22nd year in a row, TNT provided the television broadcast of the game.

The game design reverted to the pre-2018 format, where two teams, each representing a conference, compete across four 12-minute quarters.

The NBA continued its charity initiative in this game. The team scoring the most points each quarter won a cash prize, and subsequently donated to a charity of their choice.

This article will discuss the top 5 highest-scoring NBA All-Star Games recorded in history.

NBA All-Star 2022

On February 20, 2022, the 71st edition of the exciting NBA All-Star Game took place amid the 2021-2022 season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took the honor of hosting the exhibition game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, marking the third instance of Cleveland playing host.

The face-off was between teams led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, with Team LeBron clinching the victory with a score of 163 against Team Durant's 160.

Stephen Curry from Team LeBron delivered a standout performance, scoring a whopping 50 points. Notably, the total combined score of 323 laid claim to one of the highest-scoring games in All-Star history.

In terms of game format, the 2022 All-Star game emulated the 2020 edition's rules.

The team that secured the highest points in each of the first three 12-minute quarters won a cash prize, which was generously donated to a chosen charity. If the teams tied, the pot rolled over.

NBA All-Star 2019

On February 17, 2019, the NBA All-Star Game took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Team LeBron battled and emerged victorious over Team Giannis, netting a score of 178-164.

The total amassed points by the two teams was 342. For his outstanding performance of 31 points, Kevin Durant received the MVP honor for the game.

It was remarkable as the NBA All-Star Game didn't pit the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference the second time. Instead, All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo selected their teams during a televised draft.

Two special additions to the All-Star roster, Dirk Nowitzki from the Dallas Mavericks and Dwyane Wade from the Miami Heat, were also picked during the draft.

During the All-Star Weekend, Hamidou Diallo emerged as the Slam Dunk Contest winner, while Joe Harris clinched the 3-point Contest. The Skills Challenge saw Jayson Tatum as the winner, and Team USA won the Rising Stars Challenge.

NBA All-Star 2016

On February 14, 2016, the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada hosted the 65th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time in history the game took place outside the United States.

In this fiercely contested game which saw the Western Conference triumph over the Eastern Conference by a score of 196-173, Russell Westbrook stood out, earning the title of All-Star Game Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year.

A particular highlight of the event was the much-celebrated 18th and final appearance of Kobe Bryant who got the most extended and loudest applause at the Air Canada Centre.

The game set a new record for the combined total points, reaching 369.

This outcome was significantly influenced by a breathtaking performance from the West team, particularly Russell Westbrook who contributed a staggering 31 points.

The Eastern Conference starting roster featured stars such as Kyle Lowry, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference countered with its star-studded lineup that included Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

NBA All-Star 2017

On February 19, 2017, the Smoothie King Center New Orleans hosted the 66th edition of the NBA All-Star Game. The Western Conference came out on top with a score of 192 to 182 against the Eastern Conference.

The Most Valuable Player trophy of the All-Star Game was won by Anthony Davis, who set an All-Star Game record with a 52-point performance.

The total score of 374 makes it the second-highest-scoring NBA game.

Originally, plans were to hold the game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but due to law changes, the location shifted to New Orleans.

Star players such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo graced the teams. People from all over the United States watched the All-Star Game broadcast on TNT and TBS.

NBA All-Star 2024

The 2024 NBA All-Star made a memorable appearance in Indianapolis from February 16-18, where the Eastern Conference won the match, breaking a historic record of 211 points.

Damian Lillard stood out, taking home the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP title after successfully sinking 11 3-pointers and scoring a total of 39 points.

During the 2024 NBA All-Star match, the Eastern Conference sealed the victory against the Western Conference with an incredible 211 against 186.

This clash led to a record-high score in NBA history, totaling 397.

The celebrated game revived the traditional format of Eastern Conference versus Western Conference competition.

Along with the usual four quarters running 12 minutes each, there was a noble cause of donating cash rewards to chosen charities, like prizes for the high-scoring team of each quarter.

The All-Star Saturday Night, which was impressively hosted at the Lucas Oil Stadium, recorded a significant 54% surge in viewership in contrast to the previous year.

A thrilling lineup of events was part of the schedule, featuring the NBA Legends Brunch, the Rising Stars Challenge, the G League Up Next Game, the Celebrity Game, and the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

