Watch: LeBron James Raps Kendrick Lamar's Like That Verse Before Dismantling Nets with Dominating Performance

LeBron James is known for his fandom of rap music and is often seen trying to sing the lyrics of popular songs while in the gym or during the warmup before the game starts.

The King’s connection with rappers like Lil Wayne and Nas is well known to the world. However, in recent times, James has been showing a liking for Kendrick Lamar songs.

James was seen rapping Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Like That before the LA Lakers played against the Brooklyn Nets. Since breaking through into the mainstream during his senior year of high school, James has been a part of the hip-hop and rap cultures. However, his admiration for music dates back much further.



He now resides in Los Angeles, one of the most well-known cities for rap, so his affinity for the scene has only deepened.

Another day, another record for LeBron James

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan will never end but there are certain aspects where the players have an advantage over each other.

As the Lakers won against the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday, James scored 40 points, collected 7 rebounds, and dished out five assists in one of his best games of the year. James made 13 of his 17 field goals overall, including an incredible 9 of 10 from beyond the arc. He also converted five of six free throws.

With this 40-point game, LeBron broke another Michael Jordan record. This was James’ 672nd career game in which he scored more than thirty points. Throughout his career, Jordan scored 30 points or more 671 times.

With his 9 3-pointers, he also recorded his best game from beyond the arc. He had an accuracy of 90%.

This season, James has scored forty points three times. In a game the Lakers lost on March 16, he also hit 40 points against the Golden State Warriors; however, since then, the team has won five out of six.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers are now nine games over .500 for the first time this season thanks to their victory. In the Western Conference right now, the Lakers are ranked ninth. They will be hoping that they can make a deep playoff run or even surprise fans with a Finals appearance.

