Here's What Draymond Green Allegedly Said Which Led To His Ejection Against Magic; Read On

Can you name a better love story than Twilight? If you can’t then let me help you out. It’s none other than Draymond Green and his constant disciplinary issues.

The Golden State Warriors were up against the Orlando Magic and in need of a win desperately. The Dubs got their win but Draymond Green was kicked out from the game by the referee after his alleged words towards him.

Following the incident, an X user decoded Draymond Green's alleged message for Acosta.

The Warriors can consider themselves lucky as the star players for the Magic didn’t turn up for the game. The ejection of Green happened in just the fourth minute of the game and could have spoiled the victory.

The win against Magic improved the Warriors record to 38-34 as they push for a playoff spot. They backed up their win against Magic with a comfortable win over Charlotte Hornets to make it 39-34.

What did Green say after ejection?

"I said what I said, I deserved to get kicked out after that point," Green stated.

“To be completely honest with you, I was attempting to turn and angle my body to go to the bench, but I spoke a little too soon before doing so.”

“It shouldn’t happen. We need to win games. Not going to overreact, as I mentioned. Nothing is ever as good or bad as it seems. I know where I am, and I know what I have to do to get there. In my opinion, please ensure that this is the exception rather than the rule.”

Steph Curry came to the Rescue

It wasn’t a typical high-scoring NBA game like we are used to from the Warriors as they could score only 101 points. The Magic defended well and especially Jalen Suggs who kept Curry tied down. However, Steph Curry's decisive play and leadership helped the team win. Curry filled in for Green, scoring 17 points and dishing out 10 assists, including a crucial three-pointer that sealed the victory.

