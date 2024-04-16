Watch: NBA's 2023-24 Regular Season Top 5 Plays That Dominated Social Media

On October 24, 2023, the 2023-24 NBA Regular Season kicked off and concluded on April 14, 2024. The season introduced the inaugural in-season tournament, held from November 3 to December 9, 2023.

The tournament brought together the pool winners and two wildcard entrants, with Las Vegas as the host for the semifinals and finale. An additional 83rd game, the championship game, was also played but did not contribute to the regular season results.

The in-season tournament schedule was out on August 15, 2023, just two days before the majority of the regular season schedule.

This article provides a rundown of the top five Plays, which made a buzz on social media.

5) Stephen Curry of Golden State gives a pump fake before making a step-back three-pointer (96M views)

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors clinched a spot in the top-five most viewed plays of the 2023-24 NBA regular season with a mesmerizing step-back three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers. This play generated a whopping 96 million views.

The Lakers could not thwart Curry's attempt, despite Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis's attempts at drop coverage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The power play showcased Curry's extraordinary ball-handling and shooting prowess, as he craftily used a pump fake to create space and sink the three-pointer.

Advertisement

This pivotal moment in the Warriors' season drew substantial attention across various social and digital media platforms.

4) Golden State’s Stephen Curry shows off his handles and finishes at the rim (128M views)

The NBA 2023-24 regular season witnessed Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors skillfully handling the ball and accomplishing a spectacular finish at the rim against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a feat that garnered 128 million views and marked the fourth most-viewed play of the season.

Despite suffering a loss, Curry displayed his continuous readiness to devote more playing time if required, underlining the significance of every game in the Warriors' journey through the play-in playoffs.

3) Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards throws it off the backboard to himself (140M views)

In a thrilling NBA showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota's prodigy guard, Anthony Edwards, drew everyone's attention with his remarkable athleticism and prowess.

Edwards, in the thrilling third quarter, threw the ball against the backboard, caught it mid-air, and succeeded with a robust dunk, setting the audience alight.

This exceptional, now dubbed as the "backboard self-alley-oop," highlights Edwards' distinctive talents, situating him among one of the most exhilarating young players in the league.

The move generated substantial discussions on social media and across various sports news platforms, with analysts lauding Edwards for his creativity and comprehensive understanding of basketball.

ALSO READ: Everything About 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Teams, Schedule, and How Playoffs Work

2) San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama finishes a dunk at the rim (247M views)

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama made headlines with his extraordinary dunk over Derrick White of the Boston Celtics in a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite being unable to obstruct the dunk, White strategically chose to evade the situation, humorously noting, "I'm not an idiot."

Wembanyama, after taking just a single dribble from well beyond the 3-point line, thrilled with his dunk - a demonstration of his superior athleticism and skills that echoed across millions of NBA Instagram views and became a viral sensation.

1) The Dallas Mavericks convert a steal into an alley-oop on the other side of the floor (250M views)

The most viewed play of the 2023-24 NBA season, attracting a staggering 250 million views, was an alley-oop executed by the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

The exciting play unfolded with a swift conversion of a steal into an alley-oop dunk at the opposite end of the court.

Although specific player details or the precise game in which this occurred remain unclear, the thrilling skill and excitement encapsulated in the play instigated its soaring popularity across various NBA platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will Lakers Star Face Pelicans After Being Subbed Out With Apparent Back Injury in Last Game?