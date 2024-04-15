Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will Lakers Star Face Pelicans After Being Subbed Out With Apparent Back Injury in Last Game?

During the season finale against New Orleans, Anthony Davis from Los Angeles had to leave the game due to a sudden back injury.

While setting a screen, Davis felt pain in his lower back which drove him directly to the locker room for the rest of the game.

This season, Davis demonstrated his skills by appearing in as many as 76 games, which was a career-best.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against The Pelicans?

However, with a forthcoming Play-In Tournament with the Pelicans, his participation is uncertain due to his recent injury. Further clarification about the severity of his injury and his ability to play in the tournament is yet to be made.

In the past, Davis had to cope with hip challenges in November which makes the current situation more critical. Despite this, Darvin Ham, the head coach of the Lakers, reassured the fans by referring to Davis' spasms as "not a major concern."

Ham expressed extreme optimism about Davis' recovery and hopes he'll be ready for the Play-In Tournament. Davis himself confirmed his intent to participate in Tuesday's game, based on the statement he made to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

After the game, Davis shared his optimistic views that the injury would not bench him for Tuesday's game. He also attributed his injury to a "dangerous play" by Larry Nance Jr., a forward from the Pelicans.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they don't need to travel before the tournament begins. They will confront New Orleans in the Play-In Tournament happening on Tuesday, April 16, in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Did North West Really Post LeBron James You Are My Sunshine Meme on Her TikTok? Exploring Viral Tweet

What is Anthony Davi's Injury?

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, it's suspected that Davis is suffering from hip and back spasms.

Further, McMenamin reported that Davis's injury resulted from an uncomfortable landing after a push from the Pelicans' forward, Larry Nance Jr.

Moreover, Davis, trying to set a screen for Gabe Vincent during another offensive play, indicated restricted movement and signaled for a replacement.

The Lakers will use their one-day break before battling the Pelicans in the crucial 7-vs-8 Play-In Tournament game.

The victorious team will clinch the No. 7 seed in the West and advance to compete against the reigning champions, the Nuggets, in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

With less than six minutes left in the game, Davis left the field in the Lakers' 123-103 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This victory handed the Lakers the No. 8 seed in the West, setting the stage for a Tuesday rematch with the 7th-seed Pelicans in the play-in game.

ALSO READ: What happened to Former Lakers' Ben McLemore? Why was he arrested and taken to Clackamas County Jail?