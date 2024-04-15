Everything About 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Teams, Schedule, and How Playoffs Work
Get ready for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament! Find out which teams are competing, the schedule, and how the playoffs work. Read more
The NBA regular season is drawing to an exciting climax, turning basketball enthusiasts' focus to the next intriguing chapter the 2024 NBA play-in tournament.
The team's craving for the seventh and eighth seeds is in the fray, with the top six already safe and secure with their playoff berth.
How Does NBA Playoffs Work
The NBA Playoffs see a face-off between 16 teams, evenly divided between both conferences, in a fierce best-of-seven elimination format.
The tournament ranks teams based on their regular-season performances, allowing the top 6 from each conference a hassle-free entry. Those placed 7th to 10th endure a play-in tournament for the remaining spots.
The playoffs proceed through four stages: the First Round, Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and the climaxing NBA Finals.
Culminating in a clash between the last two standing teams from their respective conferences in the NBA Finals, the tournament crowns the NBA champion.
ALSO READ: 'You Stupid S*B': Ric Flair Sends Bold Message to ESPN Reporter After LeBron James Records Another Triple-Double
When will the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament start
The play-in games begin on Tuesday 16 April and conclude on Friday 19 April and will unfold as follows:
Tuesday 16 April
- Play-In Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Play-In Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wednesday 17th April
- Play-in Game 3: Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Play-in Game 4: Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
Friday 19th April
- Play-in Game 5: Loser of Game 1 v Winner of Game 3
- Play in Game 6: Loser of Game 2 v Winner of Game 4
Who is in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament?
The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks from the East conference standings will partake in the play-in tournament.
Meanwhile, from the West conference, the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento, and Golden State Warriors will engage in battle.
Schedule for 2024 NBA playoffs
April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament
April 20: NBA Playoffs
May 6-7: Conference semifinals begin
May 21-22: NBA Conference Finals
June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1
June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2
June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3
June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4
June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)
June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)
June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)
How to watch the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament live?
To enjoy the games, set your screens to ESPN and TNT as they showcase the play-in tournament. If you reside overseas, you can utilize a top-grade VPN such as PureVPN to circumvent geographic limitations and connect to FuboTV for an all-encompassing view of the NBA action.
As another option, you can access the entire NBA playoffs through stream suppliers like Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and V STREAM. They propose packages that feature ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.
ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green Really Like Post Disrespecting Kevin Durant’s Role In Warriors’ Championship Runs?