Watch: Randy Orton RKO’s IShowSpeed on Announce Table at WWE WrestleMania 40

American Youtuber and rapper Darren Jason Watkins Jr. , popularly known as IShowSpeed was there at WrestleMania 40 to promote Logan Paul and KSI’s co-owned energy drink Prime. However, the popular rapper ended up getting an RKO from Randy Orton on the announce table.

However, Speed is to be blamed for his fate. Draped in the Prime energy’s packaging cover, he had entered the game as a dummy drink. His face was not even visible. Everything was going well, until he intervened in the match, trying to save Logan Paul from Randy Orton.

In the final moments of the match, Randy Orton was trying to perform a finishing move on Logan Paul, and that’s when Speed pulled Paul outside the ring. Orton was confused and went outside to see who the man behind the cover was. It turned out to be Speed and then he ended up being RKO’ed. Watch it below:

Fans React to IShowSpeed Getting RKO

The WWE fans had a hilarious take on Speed getting hit with a RKO unexpectedly. One user wrote, “Speed on WWE TV is hilarious.” Another wrote, “It was fkiiinggg UNREAL.” A third said, “I'm shocked (laughing). Another user asked the need of IShowSpeed at WrestleMania 40. “Someone please explain to me what the hell Speed is doing at Wrestle Mania,” he wrote.



Logan Paul Has The Last Laugh

Even though Speed might have been hit by an RKO which left him unconscious, Logan Paul ultimately won the Triple Threat match and retained his United States Championship. The match was nearly twenty minutes, in which Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had some great moves delivered. But Logan Paul had the last laugh coming over Randy Orton.

It was basically Randy Orton’s revenge match against Logan Paul, and it was expected to be a singles match. Kevin Owens was added into the contest making it a triple contest. Logan Paul had costed Randy Orton his chance at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he knocked Orton out at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Orton was miffed with Paul and it was expected that the two would square off against each other at WrestleMania 40. However, at last Logan Paul came as victor at WrestleMania 40 and retained his United States Championship.

