From USD 80 Million to USD 10 Thousand: This Former NBA Star’s Pay Cut in Greece Will SHOCK You

There was a time when the Houston Rockets had a bankable player on the guard position by the name of Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets, boosted with great expectation from the young star, was hardly aware of what actually was going to unfold.

As reported, the current time for Porter Jr. is not going well. He was under a contract with the Greek Club PAOK that plays in the country's top league.

As his grace took him to Greece, his purse saw a drastic dip in terms of contract. There was a time when Porter was on Rocket's four-year extension for a whopping 82.5 million dollars. But fate took a south turn and now he is in his PAOK contract that will pay him just ten thousand dollars for the period of about a month.

But, Where Exactly Did it all go Wrong for Kevin Porter Jr.?

The Former NBA guard did not have the same circumstances around him anytime earlier than the year 2022.

Porter Jr. found himself at the center of a legal dispute involving WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, his former girlfriend. He faced grave accusations of assault and strangulation, resulting in his arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

However, a plea deal was eventually reached in a Manhattan court, with Porter pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation. As part of the agreement, Porter must complete a 26-week Abusive Partner Intervention Program and adhere to a limited order of protection.

Following the incident, Kevin Porter Jr., traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been inactive in the NBA. His legal troubles added to a history of controversial incidents, including a previous arrest in 2020 for possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana, which ended in dismissal of charges.

Porter's unconventional behavior also led to a fine for violating COVID-19 safety rules and suspension for temper-related issues during his time with the Rockets.

