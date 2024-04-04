Adin Ross Surprised Champion Sean O'Malley With USD 100,000 Customized Car Following UFC 299 Victory

Sean O’Malley’s recent victory against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 was a spectacular highlight for the American contender. The warfare lasted all five rounds and Suga emerged victorious as the Current UFC Bantamweight Champion.

This victory skyrocketed Suga’s career. The Bantamweight Champion is set to defend his title against tough contenders as he pursues his career as an elite fighter. The American fighter also appears to feel on top of the world due to a present that was gifted for his illustrious victory.

Adin Ross gifted a Pink Lowrider to Sean O’Malley for his UFC 299 victory

Streamer and popular online personality Adin Ross is one of the most popular figures on social media. Ross and Sean O’Malley are often witnessed sharing friendly interactions with each other on livestreams and interviews.

Ross is also known to be a consistent livestreamer. On a recent live stream on ‘Kick,’ the 23-year-old featured the Bantamweight Champion as a guest.

Throughout the broadcast, Ross alongside O’Malley appeared to be experiencing an engrossed exchange with each other as they participated in activities like sparring, exercising, and most important of them all, riding around in a brand-new car.

Towards the end of the stream, Ross blindfolded O’Malley in anticipation of surprising him. The present was revealed to be a lowrider car modified in pink in accordance with the champion’s preference. According to Ross, the customized car cost a tremendous $100,000.

“That’s crazy,” expressed Sean O’Malley as he appeared to be in a state of shock. Throughout the segment, Suga cruised around in the brand-new customized car as he showed his gratitude towards Adin Ross for the generous gift.

Adin Ross is known to be one of the wealthiest livestreamers in the industry. Rumored to have amassed a net worth of $16 million, the 23-year-old often gifts his friends and acquaintances with a load of surprises.

Sean O’Malley brutalized Adin Ross in recent sparring footage

Sean O’Malley is considered to be a tough contender in the octagon. Despite Marlon Vera’s resilient nature, Suga failed to appear flustered as he went on to dominate his opponent throughout the bout.

In the recent live stream on Kick alongside Adin Ross, the American fighter put on a clinic on the 23-year-old. As they were witnessed sharing a friendly sparring match, Suga displayed skills that warrant his current championship title.

Although the Kick streamer travailed his way through the session, Sean O’Malley went on to display his kickboxing and wrestling skills on the 23-year-old. Despite the playful nature of the match, Ross was bound to experience pain due to the power behind these strikes.

“Oh s***,” exclaimed Ross as O’Malley delivered a front-kick. This showed the Bantamweight Champion’s sluggish kicks to pack a lot of power in them.

Later on, Ross decided to step into the octagon alongside friend and fellow streamer Sweatergxd to challenge Sean O’Malley. In spite of the two streamers putting it on Suga, the fighter ultimately took over the friendly match.

Suga Sean O’Malley is set to continue his UFC journey in his second title defense. The Current Bantamweight Champion awaits tough contenders for the championship title. The American contender recently challenged Ilia Topuria and fans are excited to witness the potential bout.

