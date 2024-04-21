Ryan Garcia Robbed Of Historic Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston Moment Vs Devin Haney

In their world title match, Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney on points after scoring THREE knockdowns against Haney. But, the big news is not “King Ry” winning but how a great moment was squandered by the referee when he stopped Garcia after the FIRST knockdown.

So, a post on X has been going viral with over 2.6 Million views and many fan reactions. In the video, the first knockdown by Ryan Garcia is shown and the fan speaks on how bad the refereeing was.

Referee is called a “disgrace” after Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney ends in a majority decision win

An account on X posted about the referee saying, “I WILL NEVER FORGET HOW THIS REFEREE ROBBED RYAN GARCIA OF MAKING HISTORY AND CREATING A ALI-Liston moment. THIS REFEREE IS A DISGRACE TO BOXING. “

So, let's know about this whole moment first. The reference to Muhammad Ali comes from his second fight against Sonny Liston, which he won using a phantom punch or ghost punch. So, every boxing fan might remember how without touching Muhammad Ali knocked Sonny Liston out cold, that was some moment right?

It was the same kind of moment and it was going to get recreated if it wasn’t for the referee trying to come between both the men again and again

Fans want this referee to be “fired” after bad refereeing

Even when the fight was going on fans were trolling the referee and making fun of him for his bad refereeing. One fan wrote, “Who is this ref seriously? He needs to be fired asap”

Then another fan explained how the ref was counting when Haney was out cold. The fan wrote, “Ref:"1..2..3..4..5..6, you ready?"

Haney:"No"

Ref: "okay 7..8...9 GO!“

Another fan didn’t like how Ryan Garcia was “robbed” of his knockdown win. The fan wrote, “How are they robbing him of a knock down ?! Cuz the ref a brotha huh lmao”

Then came another fan who thought that the ref was “paid” and was ignoring Haney getting knocked out most of the time during the fight. The fan wrote, “Deadass that reff had to have been payed or something. Haney literally fell 5 times that entire fight yet dude just ignored 2 of them”

There came another fan who believes that the ref was “paid”. The fan wrote, “Seriously who payed this ref. Did evverything possible to keep Haney alive.

calling the knockdowns as slips every time Haney fell down from the beating garcia was giving him too.”

