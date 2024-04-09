Watch: Steph Curry Pulls Off Outrageous ‘Solar Eclipse’ Trick Shot In Warriors Warmup

Stephen Curry has entertained different generations of NBA fans through his 3-point shooting and brilliant handles for years. The four-time NBA champion is considered the best shooter of all time, and on the occasion of the total solar eclipse in the USA on Monday, he marked the event in his way.

The USA saw their first total solar eclipse since 2017, and Curry celebrated it in style with a circus shot that shocked the fans. Curry is now 36 years old, but it looks like he keeps getting better every year and has more tricks to show his fans.

What did Steph Curry post?

Curry wrote, "Throw it to the eclipse!" alongside a brief video he uploaded to Instagram on Monday. The actual clip is from a shootaround before the Warriors' Friday night 108-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In it, Curry makes a high-arching scoop shot that leaves longtime teammate Kevon Looney speechless.

Since millions of Americans have been able to witness a rare total solar eclipse as it passes across the contiguous United States, the short video is especially fitting to be released on Monday. By Monday night, the eclipse will have passed through 13 states and the Pacific Coast of Mexico before entering Canada.

Another brilliant season amid Warriors inconsistency for Curry

Curry’s breathtaking shots throughout the season have not been a rarity like the solar eclipse. Curry has played 71 out of 78 Warriors games and the two-time MVP is averaging 26.5 points per game and shooting over 40% from three-point range.

If not for Curry’s scoring, the Warriors would have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but for now, they are in 10th place in the Western Conference. If they can keep the place after 82 games, which looks very likely, they will have the opportunity to play in the postseason.

