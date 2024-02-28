On February 24, 2024, Travis Kelce flew back to Las Vegas after a two-day stint in Sydney. The Chiefs TE was in Australia to root for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour.

After returning to Las Vegas, Travis Kelce went full party mode to celebrate the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers with his teammates. At an LA Vegas nightclub, Kelce was spotted hitting the dance floor and matching footsteps to the iconic Punjabi song, Mundian To Bach Ke. He also managed to pull off the bouncy signature steps of the Punjabi hit.

After the clip of Travis' moves was posted on Instagram, NFL fans of Indian origin were floored by Kelce's unexpected inclination for the desi beats.

One fan commented on a tweaked version of Travis' name in Punjabi, writing, “Travinder Singh Kalsi.”

Another fan hailed him, saying, “He did it better than most Punjabi guys.”

"Very cool! And he's got the Bhagra moves down," wrote an Indian NFL fan.

“Maaaan, as an Indian who likes the NFL, this is so funny," wrote a third IG user.

One fan preferred Kelce dancing to Punjabi beats over Taylor Swift's song, “Goes harder than Taylor’s music.”

A sixth fan cheekily remarked, “Now Taylor has to come to India.”

It seems the NFL star won the hearts of Indian fans with his infectious dance moves.

What’s The Hype Behind The Iconic Punjabi Song Mundian To Bach Ke?

The worldwide viral bhangra track, Mundian To Bach Ke was produced by British musician Panjabi MC with vocals by Punjabi artist Labh Janjua. It rocked the music scene after it was released in 2002.

The song also has a 2003 remix featuring Jay-Z which sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Won't Be Coming To India

However, six Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts will be taking place in Singapore, an island country and city-state in maritime Southeast Asia. As per Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, the concert promoter, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) has sealed an exclusive deal with Taylor Swift. They are offering a hefty $2-3 million per show on the table.

However, there's a silver lining for Indian Taylor Swift fans. A concert film "Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour" was released on November 3, 2023. It consists of Swift's summer shows at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. The film is also streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar