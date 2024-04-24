‘We Love Having Her’: Chiefs Coach Talks Highly of Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Recent STATEMENT

Taylor Swift has been a part of the Kansas City Chiefs from the day she started dating Travis Kelce. There's no shortage of NFL representatives talking highly of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Recently, a Chiefs coach praised Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as she talked highly of the billionaire singer.

What Did Chiefs' Coach Say About Taylor Swift?

The offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, Matt Nagy, recently gave an interview to KCTV5. During the interview, Matt revealed how he loves Taylor being a part of the Chiefs. "It's definitely rare for sure; I mean, you're talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick," Matt had said on the internet.

Going forward, Matt revealed how well he knows Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, considering they have been part of the team for so long. The offensive coordinator noted that even though he hadn't met Taylor Swift yet, everyone loves her and what she did for the team.

"Taylor, I've never met. We love having her a part of the family, and the team, what she and Kelc have done is a cool story. "I think it's a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble in what they do, and they're so talented at what they do, whether it's football or singing," Matt said in his statement.

This isn't the first time a Chiefs member has come forward praising the internet's favorite celebrity couple. In February, just after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, head coach Andy Reid had some sweet words for Travis and Taylor. "Listen, it’s a tribute to how she’s handled it, how Kelce has handled it," Reid said.

"It hasn’t been a distraction, so there haven’t been any problems with it. She’s a good girl. She loves the game and obviously loves Kelce. So I’m happy for both of them," Reid said via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

As it appears, most of the NFL world loves Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.