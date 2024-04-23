Tyreek Hills REVEALS Travis Kelce Accepting Underpaid USD 14 Million Contract for Chiefs Peace; Details Inside

Everyone knows that Tom Brady got himself a pay cut so that his former team, the Patriots, could manage other players well. Recently, the former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill revealed that star tight end Travis Kelce did the same thing when he agreed to a $14 Million contract with the team.

Tyreek Hill Throws Light on Travis Kelce’s Pay Cut

Travis Keclce is reportedly one of the best tight ends of the league, helping the Chiefs win three Super Bowls in the last five years. But despite being considered the best, Tyreek Hill recently revealed how the Chiefs tight end took a pay cut to maintain peace in the team and among the players.

During the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Dolphins star said, "I think Kelce, like, at 14, 15 [million]. Nobody's Travis Kelce. Nobody's Patrick Mahomes, either. Those two - they're just different. They're gonna be the highest-paid. But obviously, they're gonna take friendly deals, cause you know... keep the team together."

Per SportRac, Travis Kelce has a base salary of around $12 Million, which places him just behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jawaan Taylor. As for Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver was drafted in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs, and he stayed with the team till 2021.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce shared the same locker room for six long years, considering that Hill believes Kelce is the best tight end. "Of all time? For sure. The greatest tight end that I played with, I will say that. I don't wanna say nothing else about nobody else's career. But what I've seen and how hard he works in practice, he's definitely the greatest," Tyreek said during the podcast.

The Dolphins wide receiver admitted that he didn't really want to leave the team, but he also wanted to get paid like the best receivers in the league. That's why Tyreek Hill ended up signing a four-year-long contract worth $120 million with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He's been in Miami ever since.