What did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson say about Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift? Find out

In the Super Bowl 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the San Francisco Chiefs 49erns, securing their second consecutive championship. Following their remarkable win, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated the triumph and were spotted sharing a kiss on the field.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made waves in the media as they dated throughout the entire season. Despite Taylor Swift's busy schedule, she made sure to show up and cheer for her boyfriend at almost every match. It's no wonder that this power couple is currently the talk of the town.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," is not only a renowned actor and professional wrestler but also one of the most beloved figures worldwide. Recently, The Rock made a highly anticipated comeback to WWE and surprised everyone by becoming a villain.

During an interview with CNN's Coy Wire, he was questioned about the connection between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and his response caught everyone's attention.



“I love it. I don’t have a problem with it, I feel like it’s all part of the game and it’s all the game that we play. Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field," The Rock said.

The Rock further said, “He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately – is just all that goes away.”



“You know at this level, all that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game. That’s the beauty of it. Like you got all the bells and the whistles and the cache and the pomp and circumstance and all this awesome hype that happens surrounding this Super Bowl. This is a big one this year. It’s a big one, man, with a lot on the line and legacy on the line,” The Rock concluded.



The Rock's first reaction after turning heel at WrestleMania 40 presser

The Rock is back in WWE and he's here to stay! He's even scheduled to show up on Friday Night SmackDown. The Rock has embraced his heel persona and he's not holding back.

He recently shared a video of the WrestleMania 40 press conference where he put Cody Rhodes in his place for disrespecting his family. The Rock is definitely making a statement!

“I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f**king cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company, and most importantly - all our fans," The Rock expressed.



“Your hero f**ked around and he found out quickly what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for anyone. The road to Wrestlemania begins,” The Rock issued a warning for Cody Rhodes.



