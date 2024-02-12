Fact Check: Was The Rock Booed by WWE Fans for Not Helping Maui Wildfire Victims at Recent WrestleMania 40 Presser?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made his WWE return, and he is now involved in a major rivalry with Cody Rhodes. There were long-time rumors of The Brahma Bull making his professional wrestling return.



He was invested in a proper rivalry a decade back against John Cena where he wrestled him two times at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

Fans were always talking about his WWE return. The Rock finally returned, and now he is involved in major programming. The Rock will also make his appearance at the upcoming SmackDown.



The Rock turned 'heel' after a long time at WrestleMania 40 press conference. Cody Rhodes turned the tables.

After stepping down from challenging Roman Reigns to let The Rock wrestle him at WrestleMania 40, The Royal Rumble 2024 winner Rhodes announced that he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes and turned heel and formed an alliance with Roman Reigns.



But just before even turning into a proper heel. Dwayne Johnson broke his character to address a serious allegation a Twitter X raised on him and tried to manipulate the audience.

What Allegation was made on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

A Twitter X user by the name of Nick Sortor claimed that the boos The Rock got from WrestleMania 40 press conference when he turned heel were because The Rock did not fulfill the promise of providing aid to Wildfire victims of Maui.



“Oprah and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promised TENS OF MILLIONS to the victims of the Maui fires, but many victims still have not seen a dime.” Nick expressed.



He further said,“ It looks like the audience is fully AMERICA FIRST and is demanding The Rock and Oprah follow through with their commitment to take care of the people of Lahaina. The crowd started booing and chanting “MAUI! MAUI! MAUI!.”

The Rock breaks character to address allegations

The Rock is currently building his heel character for Road to WrestleMania 40 and a major match-up but to address these serious allegations he broke his character.



The Rock quoted the tweet and explained he usually doesn’t respond to hate comments and posts against him. But he wants to address this particular allegation made against him because this is related to the tragic Hawaii tragedy.

The Brahma Bull first explained why people at the WWE Press Conference were booing him. He said he turned “Heel” bad guy. He then explained what the term heel means in the world of professional wrestling.

“Heel is wrestling parlance for bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it. “



After revealing the real reason behind people booing him he revealed about Hawaii tragedy funds.



“Our People’s Fund of Maui has already DELIVERED over $50 MILLION to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires, and I’m grateful to the bone that we’ve been the primary funders.”



He further explained his connection with Hawaii how he grew there and spent most of his life there and why that place is close to his heart.



He then took some shots at Nick for spreading hate for engagement. “ Nick, instead of posting bullshit like this that you know is false - I encourage you to post something positive for Hawaii, for our Polynesian American people. Or actually take positive action and come to Hawaii to help out in an uplifting way.”

