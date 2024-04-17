What Happened To Zion Williamson During Play-In Game Between Pelicans And Lakers? Read

As the Lakers went toe-to-toe against the Pelicans, Zion Williamson was a constant throne in their bid to qualify as the 7th seed for the playoffs. However, Williamson suffered an injury at the 3-minute mark remaining in the NBA Play-In Tournament game versus the Los Angeles Lakers and that allowed the Lakers to win the game in the last minute.

The game was tied at 95 when the Pelicans' star forward scored his 40th point on a layup. But after the shot, Zion winced and gestured to the bench to remove him from the game. The New Orleans Pelicans have not released an official statement regarding Zion Williamson's injury but it's supposedly leg soreness for the former number one pick.

A healthy season for Zion

Williamson has played in a career-high 70 games in 2023–24 while remaining largely healthy.

His most recent problem occurred earlier this month when he missed the final 7:24 minutes of his team's 117-108 loss to the Orlando Magic due to a contusion on his left middle finger.

According to Andrew Lopez, Williamson was referred to as "day-to-day" by Pelicans head coach Willie Green after the game. Fortunately, the X-rays came back negative, and he was back in the lineup in no time.

What’s next for Pelicans?

The Pelicans had a decent season but injury to key players like Ingram at the worst possible time derailed their push for the playoffs. The Pels will be hoping to make a stronger comeback next season as they have a decent core and exciting young players getting the taste of the NBA.

