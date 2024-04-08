What Happened to Anthony Davis? Lakers Star FACE Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Timberwolves

Anthony Davis has been the focal point of any success that the LA Lakers have achieved over the last few years. The former Pelicans star has formed a deadly partnership with LeBron James for the LA Lakers. However, the former NBA champion left the game midway against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The initial injury wasn’t seen as that bad, but the face injury meant that he didn’t return to the game and was ruled out after additional assessment.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

As Dave McMenamin reported, Anthony Davis appeared to take a hit close to his left eye, which had been bruised in a previous incident. When Davis headed to the locker room, he had 12 minutes under his belt. He scored 4 points, collected 4 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists during that time.

AD accidentally hit his face while slamming a putback dunk with less than 24 seconds left in the first quarter. The 31-year-old played through the remainder of the quarter in apparent discomfort, but he quickly returned to the locker room. He did not return for the second quarter of the match.

Lakers fans will be holding their breath for the next update and will be hoping that he can return to action straight away as the playoffs are not far away.

How did the LA Lakers fare without Anthony Davis vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Lakers were the second favorites even before the game started as they were missing LeBron James due to a niggle. Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the league this year and they showcased why.

As the Lakers lost Davis after the first quarter, the momentum for the Lakers was gone. They won the first quarter even without James, but it was never going to be the case without James and Davis for three quarters.

Minnesota took advantage of the missing Davis and decimated the Lakers in the second quarter to go into halftime with 15 points lead and from that point onwards, they didn’t look back and won the game by 117-127.

