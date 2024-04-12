What is AEW Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan Airing CM Punk and Jack Perry’s Fight? Find Out

Seems the world of pro-wrestling is headed for a CM Punk vs Tony Khan battle very soon. The old chapters are now being reopened by both the men and things are getting murkier with each passing day. After CM Punk called Tony Khan ‘not a good boss’ in a podcast with Ariel Helwani, the AEW President retaliated by releasing Punk’s fight footage with Jack Perry.

The footage of Punk’s fight with Jack Perry at AEW’s All In pay-per-view in August 2023, which eventually led to Punk’s suspension, was released by The Young Bucks at AEW Dynamite last night.

However, according to Wade Keller at PWTorch.com, the idea to do so was not in favor of the parties involved. He said, "I've been checking with people in AEW and I have been told that this was not something The Bucks were in favor of doing. It wasn't their idea, it was Tony Khan's idea that he wanted this out there," Keller said.

In fact, the backstage reaction at AEW also does not favor this. According to wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer who reported in his Wrestling Observer Radio, people within AEW were frustrated at Tony Khan’s decision to air the CM Punk/Jack Perry footage. “Many feel like the company just has to move on,” Meltzer said.



What is in the footage?

The footage shows CM Punk confronting Jack Perry verbally before he pushes him and tries to choke him. Samoa then intervenes and pulls Perry away. Paul Turner, Jerry Lynn, and Chris Hero also intervened and held Punk. Punk then turned his attention to someone not seen on screen but believed to be Tony Khan. He is seen shouting furiously at Khan before he walks off.

Soon after this incident, both CM Punk and Jack Perry were suspended indefinitely by Tony Khan. Punk was later fired, while Perry was not fired, but he was also not included in any shows after the incident.

However, CM Punk made a return to WWE at Survivor Series in October 2023. A few days ago, a report also surfaced that said that Tont Khan is still furious at Jack Perry for costing the company CM Punk.

A Brief on CM Punk and Jack Perry Fight

The duel between Punk and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was a result of Perry trading some barbs with Punk. Perry was miffed with Punk after the latter nixed his idea of using real glass in a match. Since Punk was more concerned about Perry's safety he didn’t let him do it.

But Perry then took potshots at Punk during his FTW Championship match at AEW’s All In Zero Hour. In a spot, where both Punk and Perry land on the front glass of a limousine, Perry points to a shattered glass saying, “Real glass, cry me a river!”.

Punk didn’t take this lightly and backstage confronted Perry which led to a brawl between them. The incident marked the departure of Punk from AEW while Jack Perry was removed from all shows with immediate effect.

The next few days will reveal more interesting information about this.

