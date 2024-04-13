Conor McGregor Confirms His Return And Reveals Future UFC Plans: 'I'm As Fresh As It Gets In This Business'

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest UFC stars of all time. The 155-pound king is one of the most-followed and highest-paid UFC fighters ever. The former two-division champion has been out of WWE for almost three years.

The last time McGregor taped his hand and entered the UFC octagon was in 2021, when he fought Dustin Poirier for the third time in a grudge fight at the UFC 264. Unfortunately, the battle ended chaotically after Conor McGregor snapped his leg in the middle of a fight. Doctors called the fight, and Dustin was announced as the winner.

The Notorious One has been out of action since he got injured at UFC 264, and fans eagerly await his return to the Octagon. His return was initially planned for last year and even at UFC 300, but the management kept pushing McGregor's return for some reason.

In the new year, Conor McGregor posted a video and announced he would face Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week. Dana White told fans they are still working on his return and figuring out dates, and what McGregor is saying isn't true.

Now Conor McGregor has again reacted to the return and re-confirmed the date and opponent. Notorious posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it, "The fight is on Chandler vs McGregor. See you on the date I said."

Conor McGregor Opens Up About His Future UFC Plans

Conor McGregor recently appeared in an interview at This Life of Mine with James Corden, where he talked about his future UFC plans and how often fans can see him inside the Octagon after his return.

Conor McGregor said, "I'm barely touched. I only got clicked once, and then the leg broke. That's it. I've put more people to sleep than anesthesia. So, as far as freshness, I'm as fresh as it gets in this business."

"Maybe if I can get a nice roll going, which I'm hoping for, and I get a nice four fights in a year, and then eight fights again next year, maybe there's more trauma, more wins and losses, or who knows? But right now, to this day, not an iota. My faculties are there. I'm fresh. I'm sharp. And let me get to go again."

