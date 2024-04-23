Atlanta Falcons To Receive Severe Punishment For Allegedly Tampering With Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins recently signed a $180 million four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons following the opening of negotiations with unrestricted free agents last month.

Nevertheless, the NFL team is facing an investigation for potential tampering violations. Reports suggest that they may face significant penalties once the case is resolved, possibly as soon as this week.

Atlanta Falcons to Receive Severe Punishment Following Alleged Tampering with Kirk Cousins

Based on reports, the Atlanta Falcons could face significant penalties for their alleged tampering violation involving Kirk Cousins. The case is anticipated to be resolved soon, possibly before the upcoming NFL Draft, as per information shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter stated, "Sources indicate that the punishment, which may include the loss of draft picks, is expected to be harsher for the Falcons."

Meanwhile, Cousins’ introductory press conference has sparked investigation towards the team in which he revealed to the reporters that he communicated with the Falcons ahead of his signing which won't be counted as legal.

Several NFL teams have lost thier Draft picks in past following tampering

The NFL is currently investigating the situation, and in the past, some teams have had their NFL Draft picks taken away due to tampering. However, the outcome regarding Cousins' involvement is still unknown at this time, but it will likely be revealed soon. If the Falcons face a similar punishment to what the Kansas City Chiefs experienced in 2015, which involved losing draft picks and receiving fines for tampering, it will undoubtedly make for a challenging season for the franchise.

According to ESPN's Scheffler, sources have revealed that the Falcons will face a "severe" punishment as they quickly reached an agreement with a player during the tampering period for trades.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also being investigated for allegedly communicating with running back Saquon Barkley. It is believed that the Falcons will face harsher consequences than the Eagles and may lose their draft picks. However, the owner of the Falcons, Arthur Blank, maintains that the team did not break any rules and therefore does not deserve any punishment.

