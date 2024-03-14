What Is Tampering in NFL? Kirk Cousins Investigated for POTENTIAL TAMPERING Amidst $180 Million Contract With Falcons

Less than a week after Kirk Cousins signed a four-year contract worth $180 Million with the Atlanta Falcons, he is being investigated for tampering. But what is tampering in the NFL and how did Kirk Cousins get himself into this investigation? Here's everything you need to know about what is tampering in the NFL, right below:

Detailed overview of what is tampering in the NFL

According to NFL's Anti-Tampering Policy , "The term tampering, as used within the National Football League, refers to any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."

In simple words, during the period of recruitment of a player into an NFL team, if the player or his manager is in connection with the member of the club in such a way that the player's recruitment process is inclined towards benefiting him unethically, that is called tampering. This is something that is happening in Kirk Cousins' case.

Why is Kirk Cousins being investigated for tampering in the NFL?

On Wednesday night, Kirk Cousins, who recently signed a $180 Million 4-year-long contract with the Atlanta Falcons, appeared at his introductory news conference. But he appeared to have said too-much, which got him in trouble with the league.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons signed the $180 Million contract just a few hours after the NFL negotiation window opened on Monday. According to the NFL's rules and regulations, the Atlanta Falcons were not allowed to have any access to the medical information of Cousins until 11 AM.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

Cousins came into the 2024 season, after a long break due to an Achilles tear last season. Now the mistake that Kirk made was he admitted in front of the Atlanta Media, during the conference, that he at a Minimum, had a conversation with the Atlanta Falcons during the negotiation window. He even confessed to meeting with the trainer.

All of this is illegal. There's a chance that it might be Kirk Cousins' agent Mike McCartney, who might have talks with the team before the opening of the negotiation window. That's a common practice in the NFL, but something that no one speaks out loud, especially publically.

Also Read: All About Kirk Cousins' Wife, Julie Hampton

And if Kirk Cousins' agent Mike McCartney did have conversations with the Falcons or its representatives, it technically makes Cousins still a part of the Vikings' contract. McCartney announced Kirk's new contract with the Falcons exactly 86 minutes after the opening of the negotiation window, on Monday.

But things have turned upside down for Kirk as according to ESPN Insider Dan Graziano, the NFL has started to look into Cousins' case. "Per a league source, the NFL is looking into potential tampering by the Eagles and the Falcons related to the free-agent signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins," Dan Tweeted.

Also Read: Travis Kelce REVEALS Having Hilarious Image Of Kirk Cousins In A STRIP CLUB, Amidst Quarterback's New $180 Million Contract Announcement