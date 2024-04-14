When CM Punk Predicted Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual harassment

CM Punk is known for his outspoken attitude. The 'Second City Saint' doesn't hesitate one bit to bring down a person who tries being over-smart with him. And Punk doesn't even spare top bosses.

A video of CM Punk is going viral on social media where Punk can be seen ridiculing former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for his wild fantasies and his overt pleasures outside his marriage life.

In the clip, Vince McMahon, while standing with Jonathan Coachman, tries to mock CM Punk by saying that he cannot be Vince's son because of his personal habits. Vince goes, "There's no real way, this man cannot be my son. I mean, I don't know if you're aware or not, but his personal habits. I think they call it that straight edge thing where you don't drink, you don't smoke, you don't do all those things."

How CM Punk’s Statement Became a Reality Today

Punk being true to his persona gave it back to Vince like he always does. Since he has been part of the WWE locker room for a long time, Punk knowing some of Vince’s secrets revealed it to him in a very smart manner. He retaliated by saying, “There's one other thing I don't do Vince. I don't have dirty unprotected sex with some money-grabbing skank who eventually files a maternity suit against me, which gets me kicked out of my own house. Leaves me nothing but living, breathing national disgrace.”

Every word of what Punk said then, somewhere around 2006, is true today. There has been a sexual harassment case filed against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant which accuses Vince of raping her and sharing her pictures with other men.

Vince McMahon’s world came crashing down ever since this lawsuit was filed against him. He had just assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the TKO group, WWE’s parent company, but he had to resign from that position within days.

The allegations filed against Vince McMahon were so heinous that he was removed from WWE’s promotions with immediate effect. WrestleMania 40, which is being hailed as the biggest WrestleMania of all time, just concluded and there was not even an iota of mention about Vince McMahon.

And not just this, former WWE wrestlers and people who have known Vince corroborated Jane Grant’s accusations against McMahon.

In short, Punk’s comment, 'Leave me nothing but living, breathing national disgrace’ which he made on Vince years back stands true today.

Vince McMahon Stays Silent

The former WWE Chairman hasn’t replied to the allegations and is looking for a legal course. Even people in WWE have also shied away from speaking on this topic. There are also reports that Vince McMahon might not be back in WWE for a long time.

For now, McMahon is gone and more than the respect and aura he had built for himself for years stands tarnished for the 72-year-old businessman. In a company that he founded three decades ago, nobody is willing to talk about him.