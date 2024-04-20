When Conor McGregor Almost Knocked Out Daniel Cormier With THIS Hilarious Remark

Ahead of his first fight against Dustin Poirer, The Notorious made a funny remark regarding the American fighter’s hometown friend, Daniel Cormier. Fans revisit this moment due to its popularity on social media platforms despite the clip being a decade old.

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the best speakers in the sport. His brash personality and extroverted nature in interviews and press conferences have made him a likable figure among fans of the sport.

Conor McGregor calls Daniel Cormier a ‘Ghetto Hillbilly’ ahead of UFC 178

Much Like Conor McGregor, Former Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier also possesses a likable charm that fans tend to be attracted to. His witty remarks against his opponents have made the fighter one of the most popular contenders in the UFC.

Ahead of UFC 178, where McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for the first time, the trash talking was intense. The Irishman was in a ‘no holds barred’ state of mind where he attacked The Diamond at every chance he got during interviews and conferences.

During the promotion, Cormier jokingly mentioned McGregor's use of the word 'Hillbilly' toward The Diamond. Since DC and Poirier are from the same hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, the former champion confronted The Notorious.

“Conor, you called Dustin, ‘a hillbilly.’ Dustin and I are from the same hometown. Does that make me a hillbilly?” asked Cormier to The Notorious. Despite getting flustered, McGregor gave DC a witty answer that fans remember to this day.

“You’re a Ghetto Hillbilly I call you,” answered Conor McGregor as Cormier alongside his co-hosts died of laughter.

Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier appear to share a cordial relationship amongst each other. Despite DC’s closeness with his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, the friendship did not sever ties until now.

Michael Chandler looks to retire Conor McGregor following UFC 303

After a long wait, Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor has finally come to fruition. Following the highly successful UFC 300, President Dana White announced the eagerly-awaited bout alongside other fights that have fans’ equal interest.

Chandler’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour to give his thoughts on this fight had fans talking. Iron is predicted to emerge victorious against Conor McGregor and most important of all, retire him from the sport of MMA.

Iron touched on the Irishman’s possibilities of obtaining a victory since his fight against Donald Cerrone. The American fighter opened up possibilities for the Dubliner to get back into the winner’s bracket and participate in much bigger fights.

However, Chandler provided the other scenario which appears to be most likely according to the American fighter. “The most likely scenario is I go out there and absolutely dismantle him and it might be the last time we see Conor fight,” revealed Iron.

Michael Chandler provides his thoughts on the aftermath of a possible loss for the Irishman. McGregor has only tasted defeats in his previous fights. Since then, his ventures outside of the UFC have restricted the fighter from stepping into the octagon.

But with this fight, the Irishman looks to put on a classic McGregor performance and emerge victorious against Michael Chandler despite the horrendous leg break at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.