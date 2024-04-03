When Dean Smith Kept Michael Jordan’s Ego in Check Using THIS Interesting Method

Michael Jordan is regarded as the Greatest Player of All Time. The Chicago Bulls superstar won six NBA titles and did 2 3-peats with the franchise.

The key reason for Michael’s greatness was his willingness to learn everything from the coaches to get better every single day.

Luckily for Jordan, he was always blessed with great coaches around him. In his early days, it was the legendary coach Dean Smith. Smith was known as a great mentor and always a believer in playing the game the right way.

Jordan, who was coached by Dean Smith, was a delight to coach as he was always willing to learn and work hard.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Reacts to Transfer Rumors About Son Bronny’s Possible USC Exit: Everything You Need To Know

Smith never treated Jordan as a special player

People might get confused with the above line but it’s positive as Smith always wanted to keep Jordan’s feet on the ground and not his ego ruin his game or let him practice less.

Smith and Jordan shared a great relationship but when the coach saw his performance getting below his normal level, he introduced measures to keep everybody in check.

What did David Chadwick say?

David Chadwick was a former teammate of Michael Jordan at UNC. He mentioned how Smith kept Jordan’s ego in check and helped him succeed after Jordan’s intensity level in practice started to go down after becoming a college superstar.

Advertisement

“In 1983 Michael was full of himself and dogging it at practice. Dean Smith had a rule that if you dogged it, the whole team had to run extra. So Dean stopped the practice, put a chair in the middle of the floor, and told Michael to sit and watch while the rest of the team ran. I think that was the defining moment for Michael.”

Jordan expressed his gratitude to Coach Smith on multiple occasions, sharing all he had learned about the game and life in general.

ALSO READ: ‘I Played Like S–T..’: LeBron James Explains Why THIS Was Lowest Moment in His 21-Year NBA Career