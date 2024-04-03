‘I Played Like S–T..’: LeBron James Explains Why THIS Was Lowest Moment in His 21-Year NBA Career

LeBron James has been ruling the NBA for over two decades now but that doesn’t mean that the four-time NBA champion never had a slump or didn’t have any challenges in reaching the goals that he set for himself.

James has played for the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat before making his move to Los Angeles Lakers, where he is most likely to retire.

Which moment did LeBron pick as his lowest?

LeBron James, who recently became the all-time top scorer in the NBA, chose the 2011 NBA finals as the lowest point of his career.

"I played like s--t... I told myself the way I played, unacceptable," James said on the latest episode of his Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick.

Historic win for the Mavericks

Nobody gave the Mavericks a chance against the fancy Miami Heat, but they were determined to write their own story. Dirk Nowitzki’s performance in the finals, along with a drop in the form of James, meant that the Mavericks won the title with a game to spare.

This was the first and only title in the history of the Dallas Mavericks and that stunned the fans in the NBA as this was seen as a historic upset.

However, LeBron learned fast and was unstoppable in the 2011–12 campaign. He played like a player looking to make amends from the last season and ended up winning his first title that season.

Unwanted record for LeBron James in the 2011 Finals

Throughout the six games in the finals, James had an average of 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

It's important to remember that James averaged 26.7 points during the 2010–11 regular season and that means that he suffered the biggest point decline in NBA history from the regular season to the Finals.

