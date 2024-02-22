LeBron James is considered a basketball legend. NBA buffs are always arguing whether he's the GOAT or if it's Michael Jordan. However, not many folks know he's got some rap skills too.

On January 21, 2010, LeBron James secured a win for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers. James notched up 37 points including a streak of 12 consecutive points down the crucial stretch. Eventually, the Cleveland Cavaliers won with a 93-87 over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Well, LeBron's joy knew no bounds. The win was not just celebrated on the court, as he was caught passionately rapping along to Marshall's verse from the hit song Forever.

Forever is a collaborative effort by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem. It found its place on the soundtrack of LeBron James' documentary, More than a Game. Forever was released in 2009 as the third single from the soundtrack.

Who Won the 2010 NBA Championship?

The 2010 NBA Finals witnessed the Los Angeles Lakers winning over the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series on June 17, 2010. Kobe Bryant led the charge and secured the Finals MVP with averages of 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists during the series.

LeBron James' NBA Journey Since 2010

After the 2010 NBA Finals, LeBron James entered free agency in July of the same year. Multiple NBA teams were interested in acquiring him including the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, on July 8, 2010, James decided to join the Miami Heat.

In Miami, LeBron James won consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Plus, he also took home the league's MVP and Finals MVP awards in both years.

Next, LeBron came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his second stint. He gave the team its first NBA championship by breaking the infamous Cleveland sports curse.

In 2018, James joined the Los Angeles Lakers and clinched the 2020 NBA championship. To date, the 39-year-old Power Forward continues to play with the LA Lakers and is currently in his 21st season.