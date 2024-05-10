Kim Kardashian Shares The One Dress North West Wants To Own From Her Closet; Hint It's Not Even Hers

In recent years, Kardashian has become known at fashion's big event, but not for pulling off a perfect red carpet look to show off a timeless piece of fashion.

Everyone loves Kim's Met Gala outfits and wants to wear them, but there's one person who loves one dress the most and really wants it and its none other than North West. Kim mentioned that she asked North, her daughter, which dress she would like from her closet if she could choose one, and North said she wants the Marilyn dress which is not even hers, Kim replied "Of course you do". Kim said she has saved every Met Gala dress she's worn, except for the one inspired by Marilyn Monroe. One of Kardashian's most controversial moments was when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress in 2022.

Met Gala Marvel: Kardashian's Bold Statement in Maison Margiela's Custom Creation

Recently, Kardashian went to John Galliano's Margiela Artisanal show. She sat in the front row with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kylie Jenner.

For the Met Gala 2024, John Galliano, who leads the creative direction at Maison Margiela, designed a special top for Kardashian. It looked like armor and had flower designs on it. She paired it with a silver dress that looked like chain mail, which she wore folded like a skirt. There was also a custom-made thong by Margiela that matched the top. On top of all that, she wore a gray cardigan that looked like a bolero. The way Kardashian wore the outfit, especially with the tight waist and the shrug, reminded people of the couture show from spring 2024 that got everyone talking online.

Kardashian's Met Gala Moments: A Journey Through Fashion History

Kardashian always makes a big entrance at the Met Gala. Last year, she draped herself in thousands of pearls from Schiaparelli. In 2019, for the "Notes on Camp" theme, she went all out in a Thierry Mugler dress that looked like it was dripping with crystals and made her body look super exaggerated. In 2022, Kim Kardashian stunned everyone at the Met Gala with a dress steeped in legend. She wore the same dress that Marilyn Monroe famously wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. It was a daring choice, and it definitely got everyone talking. That outfit got people talking about how we should wear old clothes with history. You can see hints of that moment in the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.

