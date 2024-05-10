7 Most Controversial Celebrity Roasts That Went Too Far ft. Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen And Caitlyn Jenner

We all know that there is something about watching our favorite celebrity getting roasted, fans have witnessed their liked artists sitting on a chair and getting slaughtered by their own peers and industry friends. The roast tradition began in New York’s Friars Club and celebrity roast came into existence in 1904 and its motto was ‘We only roast the ones we love.’ Now that celebrity roasts are a big thing, let's look at celebrity roasts that went too far.

Charlie Sheen

The Two and Half Men star, Charlie Sheen was roasted by a set of celebrities which was a mix of professionals, funny people and someone who people might never expect to see, Mike Tyson. There might have been a lot of good performances but this roast gained a lot of popularity since Sheen takes all the bullets from these celebrities who made comments about his downfall.

Amy Schumer slyly roasted Sheen by saying,' You're like Bruce Willis: You were big in the Eighties and now your old slot's being filled by Ashton Kutcher' and it is still one of the best moments of a roast. Events like these are ruthless but hilarious to watch. During the show, Schumer also took a low on a fellow roaster, Steve-O for which she faced a lot of backlash when she made a joke about Ryan Dunn's passing away.

Donald Trump

The Donald Trump roast came on CBS in 2011 which featured some of the most consistently on-point performances of any of Comedy Central's celebratory cutdowns. Fans saw Lisa Lampanelli and Whitney Cummings with their sharp knives and jokes on Trump. We will see Snoop Dogg roasting Trump further in the article.

The smirking Anthony Jeselnik probably sums up Trump the best: ‘The only difference between you and Michael Douglas from Wall Street is nobody’s going to be sad when you get cancer.’ It was the right amount of dark comedy and funny which left the crowd laughing like anything.

Bob Saget

Comedy Central roasted a man best known as Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos in 2008. Saget fans know that he is a stand-up comic and rather a bad one and who better to roast than a stand-up comic himself with a national viewing audience?

According to the New York Post, Saget thought some of the jokes went too far such as his Full House co-star, John Stamos who said some things about Saget and the Olsen twins who were 9 months old when they started shooting. Stamos said, "The whole time Bob and I were doing Full House, he was also hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. His entire job consisted of saying 'Take a look at this,' which is what he used to say to Mary Kate in her dressing room." Yeah, it's uncomfortable, we know. To this Saget mentioned that he gets upset whenever someone talks badly about his TV kids.

Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall and Kylie’s mother, Caitlyn Jenner is a living epitome of controversies who went as celeb roaster for Alec Baldwin’s roast in 2019. Jenner got her fair share of insults thrown at her from her fellow roasters.

One of the most brutal ones was said by Blake Griffin who said that Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment surgery just a couple of years ago and confirmed that one one in that family wants a white d**k. And when Jenner took the stand as a roaster, she made everything about herself and fans made fun of her too on social media.

Snoop Dogg on Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s roast in 2011 when she was still a television personality and a businessman, he was on good terms with many celebrities, one of them being Snoop Dogg. When Dogg roasted Trump, he made jokes about the former president’s expenses.

Dogg roasted the ex-president by saying, "Donald says he wants to run for president and move on into the White House. Why not? It wouldn't be the first time he pushed a black family out of their home." This left the public in shock and laughing out loud.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin gave the audience just what the doctor ordered, when the roast was announced Baldwin fans were excited to see it. The actor took many brutal insults at him in good spirits even after his daughter showed up as a surprise guest.

Ireland, his daughter talked about how her father left her a lot of insults after she didn’t pick up his call when she was just 11 years old. Fast-forward to the day roast when she mentioned that she was glad to be here and she didn’t know about it because she hadn’t checked her voicemails from his dad for the last 12 years.

Gilbert Gottfried

Imagine a roast getting so insulting that led to the best in the industry quitting the Friars Club. During Freddie Roman’s roast in 2014, Gilbert Gottfried upset the iconic comedian. Shecky Greene told this story to an outlet, "He gets on and goes into a tirade, and jokes — but so filthy ... I was in the navy and I was with the tough guys and everything — I never heard that kind of language ... And he got dirtier and dirtier so I got up and I said, 'That's it.'" Claiming he was "ready to kill" Gottfried, he got rid of his membership and decided to leave the club forever.

