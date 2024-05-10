‘I'm Not Joking': Zack Snyder's Collaborator's Take On New Superman Costume Has Many Supporters

David Corenswet’s Superman movie costume in the DC Universe is gaining traction by getting criticised by Zack Snyder’s second unit director on Man of Steel. The production of the movie is all set to wrap in 2025 summer and the film is close to hitting theatres, while the world awaits to get more information about the Superman reboot. Fans have been choosing sides on the Superman suit and Zack’s collaborator also has something to add.

Superman’s new costume criticized

James Gunn’s Superman suit reveal has sparked controversy amongst fans with Snyder collaborator, Clay Staub criticizing the design. The shot of David Corenswet pulling on his boots provided a lot of food for thought thanks to events happening in the iconic DC hero, Clay Staub, who has worked as a second unit director in Snyder’s previous reboot was not happy with the costume and took to X/Twitter to express his views. Staub has with Zack on Justice League, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and 300.

The recent revealing of the costume was obviously going to gain attention and Staub wrote about the design of the suit and the manner in which it had been revealed. Clay Staub wrote, 'Who thought this was the best option for a First Look? Really, I'm not joking, speaking solely from the layout perspective, the pose (pulling his boot on) making the chest and arms look bulky and rubbery. BTW are those Trunks we're returning to, I'm asking for a friend?' The tweet seems brutal and he also further clarified that the comment made is not about the actor and director but about the layout of the film only.

Fans take on Superman’s return and the costume

The costume reveal is an essential part of the revelation of the upcoming DCU reboot and fans can expect many more to come in upcoming months. However, it is almost impossible that any of them will be as big as the reveal of Corenswet in a full Superman ensemble. Most fans are not ready to accept this because of Henry Cavill’s exit from the franchise. Comparisons between the new and other Superman franchises are always going to be there.

As for the costume, Staub said that this costume isn’t as tight to the body as other live-action versions have been. It seems like James Gunn is trying to take another direction with this Superman costume. Buy, it could also be that Corenswet is currently sitting in the photo and the costume might look different when the superhero is in action. While the debate on this will continue as Gunn continues to share more details of the movie, we can not a final judgement until the movie hits big screens on Jully 11,2025.

