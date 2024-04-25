Why Josh Hart Called Philadelphia Fans ‘Idiotic’ for Reacting to Villanova’s Celebration?

Josh Hart expressed strong disapproval towards Philadelphia fans who reacted negatively to a celebratory tweet from the Villanova basketball account congratulating former players.

The school’s official X/Twitter account poured in their congratulations to Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo on their success with the New York Knicks, and the Philly fans were not having it.

Hart, a former Villanova player himself, defended the bond shared among the Villanova community, and he bashed off the comments on the post calling them ‘idiotic’.

When asked about what’s the rage in the fans for a school basketball team’s account, Har said,

“So for Philly fans to be mad about that, I think that’s idiotic. That’s who we are. We’re a family. We played for the ones that come before us there, and that’s how it is there. So I don’t care about it.”

Josh Hart also emphasized on the bond that goes beyond the game of basketball. He earlier said: "That's a bond that goes deeper than where you're from or who you're rooting for or whatever. Like, we have a bond there that goes beyond basketball, that goes beyond any of that stuff.

The Tweet Received Rage from Philadelphia Fans

Ever since the congratulatory tweet was posted, there were fiery comments starting to pull off the post. Many Philadelphia fans questioned the roots of the school and disregarded it being a Philly school as they rooted for their old time boys with flowers.

Additionally, there were a large number of fans calling to take the tweet down immediately, and for such a futile tweet to garner so much attention is quite unique in itself.

Plus, not to forget moving forward that Villanova is located just 25 miles away from Philadelphia. And Brunson and DiVincenzo had national titles for Villanova along with Josh Hart.

